Italy's AIRBORN Announce Fifth Studio Album; Full Details Coming Friday

Italy's Airborn have announced that their fifth studio album, Lizard Secrets - Part One: Land Of The Living, will be released soon.

Four years since Dark Future Rising was released, the new record marks the return to the band’s original power metal style and brings a gust of fresh air at once: the long-time partnership with Hamburg’s Remedy Records being ended, Airborn just signed two brand-new record deals with Spanish label Fighter Records (a division of Xtreem Music) and Japanese label Spiritual Beast, the latter for Japan and Far East distribution.

Japan and Far East release on March 21st via Spiritual Beast (Japan Edition), worldwide release on May 15th via Fighter Records.

As jointly agreed with the record labels, all details including cover artwork, tracklisting and first single of Lizard Secrets will be revealed on Friday, March 2nd. Stay tuned.