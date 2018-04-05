Italy's AIRBORN Release "Wolf Child" Lyric Video

While waiting for their new studio album Lizard Secrets - Part One: Land Of The Living to be released worldwide on May 15th via Fighter Records, Italian power metal trailblazers Airborn have dropped the lyric video for the second single, "Wolf Child".

The promotional plan started on March 1st with the release of the first single "Defenders Of Planet Earth" and will continue with news and announcements until the record comes out (already available in Japan and Asia via Spiritual Beast).

Emerged in 1995 in Torino (Italy), Airborn have released four albums: Against The World (2001), D-Generation (2003), Legend Of Madog (2009) and Dark Future Rising (2014), plus a live album Dinosaurs: 20 Years Live (2016). Having played tours, shows and festivals with bands like Iron Savior, Fates Warning, Freedom Call, Masterplan, Paragon. Korpiklaani, Tankard and many others, Airborn have been building a solid reputation within the european power/heavy metal scene during their 23-year career.

Lizard Secrets is the band's 5th full length studio album and it's the first installment of a trilogy of albums. Here we can find many international guests, including Claudio Ravinale (Disarmonia Mundi), Jan Bertram (Paragon), Alexis Woodbury (Instanzia) and Marius Danielsen (Marius Danielsen's Legend of Valley Doom, Darkest Sins).

​Cover artwork by British concept artist Trevor Storey.

"Wolf Child" lyric video: