Italy's AVELION Release Official Lyric Video For "Never Wanted"
July 8, 2017, 43 minutes ago
Parma, Italy-based modern progressive metallers, Avelion, have released a new lyric video for the song "Never Wanted", taken from their album, Illusion Of Transparency. Check it out below.
Avelion aims to overpower genre classification thereby creating a new form: modern metal mixed with progressive influences and melody becomes momentum and expression as a whole which reaches the listener directly.
Tracklist:
"Fading Out"
"Echoes and Fragrance"
"Burst Inside"
"Derailed Trails of Life"
"Falling Down"
"Innocence Dies"
"Waste My Time"
"Open Your Eyes"
"Ain't No Dawn"
"Never Wanted
Find the band on Facebook.
Avelion is:
William Verderi - Lead Vocals
Oreste Giacomini - Keyboards and Programming
Leonardo Freggi - Guitars
Danilo Arisi - Bass
Alessandro Ponzi - Drums