Italy's AVELION Release Official Lyric Video For "Never Wanted"

Parma, Italy-based modern progressive metallers, Avelion, have released a new lyric video for the song "Never Wanted", taken from their album, Illusion Of Transparency. Check it out below.

Avelion aims to overpower genre classification thereby creating a new form: modern metal mixed with progressive influences and melody becomes momentum and expression as a whole which reaches the listener directly.

Tracklist:

"Fading Out"

"Echoes and Fragrance"

"Burst Inside"

"Derailed Trails of Life"

"Falling Down"

"Innocence Dies"

"Waste My Time"

"Open Your Eyes"

"Ain't No Dawn"

"Never Wanted

Find the band on Facebook.

Avelion is:

William Verderi - Lead Vocals

Oreste Giacomini - Keyboards and Programming

Leonardo Freggi - Guitars

Danilo Arisi - Bass

Alessandro Ponzi - Drums