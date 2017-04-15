Italy's BADASS Release Debut Album Today; Official Video For "More Pain More Gain" Title Track Posted

Rock vocalist Titta Tani (Takayoshi Ohmura, ex-DGM), metal bassist Alberto Rigoni (solo artist, Vivaldi Metal Project, TwinSpirits), guitarist Alessio "Lex" Tricarico (HorsePowerOverload, Four Roxx Down) and drummer Denis "Denzy" Novello teamed up to create the outstanding new metal band, Badass. More Pain, More Gain is the name of their debut album, released through Lion Music.

Titta Tani is an Italian singer and drummer, worldwide known also for his collaborations with Takayoshi Ohmura (Baby Metal, Marty Friedman), DGM, Emir Hot, Roger Staffelbach (Artension), Arthur Falcone, Ashent, Phoenix Rising and many others. As drummer he is currently playing for Claudio Simonetti’s Globin and has collaborated with bands such as Necrophagia, Edu Falaschi (Almah, Angra), Mark Boals (Yngwie Malmsteen, Ring of Fire), Mistheria (Vivaldi Metal Project). In October 2016 he joined Badass as their official singer.

More Pain, More Gain is Badass' first album and was released digitally today (April 15th). The record was mixed andmastered by Federico Solazzo at Pannekoek Rehab Studio (NL), artwork by Laslzo “Absurdcus” Demeter.



Tracklist:

"Intro"

"More Pain, More Gain"

"Nightmares of My Youth"

"Royal Chains"

"Strong and United"

"What We Need"

"One More Night"

"Join Me"

"Redemption"

"Don't Bother Me"

"Outro"