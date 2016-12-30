Italy's CRIMSON DAWN Reveal New Album Artwork
December 30, 2016, an hour ago
In 2017, Italian doom metallers Crimson Dawn will release their second full-length album, Chronicles Of An Undead Hunter, via Punishment 18 Records. The album artwork, created by artist Mattia Stancioiu, can be seen below:
Stay tuned for more album details, coming soon.
Crimson Dawn lineup:
Dario Beretta - Guitar, Background Vocals
Luca Lucchini - Drums
Antonio Pecere - Lead Vocals
Alessandro Reggiani Romagnoli - Bass
Emanuele Laghi - Keyboards
Marco Rusconi - Guitar