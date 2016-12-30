Italy's CRIMSON DAWN Reveal New Album Artwork

December 30, 2016, an hour ago

In 2017, Italian doom metallers Crimson Dawn will release their second full-length album, Chronicles Of An Undead Hunter, via Punishment 18 Records. The album artwork, created by artist Mattia Stancioiu, can be seen below:

Stay tuned for more album details, coming soon.

Crimson Dawn lineup:

Dario Beretta - Guitar, Background Vocals
Luca Lucchini - Drums
Antonio Pecere - Lead Vocals
Alessandro Reggiani Romagnoli - Bass
Emanuele Laghi - Keyboards
Marco Rusconi - Guitar

