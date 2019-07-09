Italy's ELYSIUM Release Official Video For "Before The End"

Italian gothic folk band Elysium has released an official video for "Before The End", taken from their album Labyrinth Of Fallen Angels released via Lion Music. The video, shot in Dubai, was directed by Alex Kotov and Marzia Mete based on an idea by singer Daphne Nisi in collaboration with photography and filming done by the violinist Christian Arlechino.

Elysium was originally formed in Orvieto, Italy in early 2013 by bassist Marco Monetini, violinist Christian Arlechino, with the involvement of drummer Flavio Lovisa. The core of the group was born out of common artistic interests that the three held together with regards to songwriting style, work-ethic philosophy and mutual musical desires. The musical roots of the band's original members come from Dream Theater Anathema, Nightwish and Vivaldi.

Between 2014 and 2015, with vocalist Vanessa Pettinelli, guitarists Igor Abbas e Camilla Giannelli and pianist Silvia Vazzola, the band wrote and recorded their debut EP Symphony Of A Forest at Bonsai Studio Recording in Orvieto, produced by sound engineer Andrea Mescolini.

From fall 2016, new members joined the band: singer Daphne Nisi, keyboard player Francesco Proietti and guitarist Simone Moratto, who have definitely changed the composition, giving a more powerful and metal sound to the band.

The band's debut full-length, Labyrinth Of Fallen Angels, includes ten symphonic songs, with folk-progressive influences. The album was recorded at Bonsai studio in Orvieto, Italy. Artwork by Giorgio Carotenuto. An official release date will be announced soon.

Tracklisting:

"Before The End"

"Close To You"

"Higher State Of Consciousness"

"Fight For All Your Love"

"Nobody Knows"

"Here I Am"

"Black Hole"

"Turn Around"

"Siren"

"Evanescent"

Elysium is:

Daphne Nisi - vocals, background vocals

Marco Monetini - bass

Christian Arlechino - violin

Flavio Lovisa - drums

Simone Moratto - guitar

Marco Sinopoli - keys & orchestra

Teaser: