Italy's EVA CAN'T Release "Oceano" Music Video

Italian metal band, Eva Can't, have released a video for the song "Oceano", taken from their new album, Gravatum". You can order, download or stream the album at this location.

The video, filmed and edited by Lucia Palomba, describes at the best the intimacy between humanity and nature and shows a new side of the eclectic, modern and completely independent from any influences project that will enchant you thanks to a majestic and poetic lyrical and musical approach.