Italy's GRIND ZERO Reveal New Album Title, Artwork, Tracklisting

Italian deathsters Grind Zero have unveiled the album cover for Concealed In The Shadow, the new full-length album that will be released later this spring via Punishment 18 Records.

The effort was mastered by Dan Swanö (Opeth, Bloodbath, Katatonia, Edge Of Sanity) that, about the band, also said: "...awesome death/grind that brings me back to the '80s/'90s!"

Tracklisting:

"Soul Collected"

"Corrosion"

"See You In Hell"

"Master's Pleasure"

"Sodomizing The Sun"

"A Shadow"

"Lost Shrine"

"Buried Deception"

"The Horde"

"Cursed Be My Path"