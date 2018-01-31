Italy's GRIND ZERO Signs With Punishment 18 Records

Italian death metallers, Grind Zero, has signed a record deal with Punishment 18 Records for their new full-length, following the 2014 debut album Mass Distraction.

The band was born in late 2011, when long-time friends Alex Colombo and Udo Usvardi decided to start a new project playing the music they liked most, the music they grew up with, the music with old-school attitude. In January 2012 Mr.D. (aka Dhilorz of Ancient) joined as guitarist speeding up the writing process and filling GZ’s riffing with his influences. Alessandro “Rullo” Durini (drums) and Marco Piras (vocals) teamed up with GZ shortly after to complete the lineup.

Spring 2012 was finally time to bring the band on stage, so at the end of April 2012, Grind Zero supported Entombed during their Italian show and shortly after they shared the stage with the Norwegian acts Diskord and Execration and played several more shows with other underground bands around the north of Italy.

In April 2015 Alessandro Durini was replaced by Matteo Amighetti on the drums. In December 2016 Matteo Amighetti was replaced by Emanuele Prandoni as the band's new session drummer.

Stay tuned for updates.