Italy's HOLLOW HAZE Ink New Label Deal; New Album Expected In Summer 2019

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of Italian metal band, Hollow Haze.

Hollow Haze formed in 2003 and released six studio albums before disbanding in 2015, when founding member Nick Savio left to form Eternal Idol with famed power metal vocalist Fabio Lione (Angra, Rhapsody), Camillo and Giorgia Colleluori, and Andy Buratto (Hell In The Club, Secret Sphere).

Nick wound up resigning from Eternal Idol in the not so distant past and decided to reform Hollow Haze with a new lineup and a fresh, new sound. Along with long time bassist Davide Cestaro, Hollow Haze now also features Fabio Dessi (Arthemis) and Paolo Caridi (MLB) as vocalist and drummer, respectively.

Nick Savio says, “I'm very excited to be back in the studio with new and old brothers in metal under the Frontiers' flag. The new material is melodic, heavy, and symphonic. In my opinion, there is a perfect connection between all the band members. Everyone was involved in the production process and you can hear many special moments on this record. The collaboration with Frontiers will bring the band to a new level and we will support the album with many live shows soon. See you on the road!!"

The band is working on the new album now, which will be called Between Wild Landscapes And Deep Blue Seas. It will include 12 tracks that will lyrically touch on the meaning of life and great adventures, while be delivered with tremendous musical passion.

The album is tentatively scheduled for release in summer 2019.