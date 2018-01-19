Italy's LABYRINTH Streaming "Falling Rain" Video From Upcoming Return To Live CD / DVD / Blu-Ray

Labyrinth, Italy’s finest purveyors of power/prog metal, will release Return To Live on CD/DVD and Blu-Ray on January 26th. Check out the video for “Falling Rain” below. Pre-orders here.

Labyrinth held their first reunion show at Frontiers Metal Festival in Trezzo Sull’Adda on October 30th, 2016. The renewed lineup played Return To Heaven Denied in it’s entirety, for only the second time ever, their most popular record (so far). The landmark album was originally released by Metal Blade in 1998 and is considered by many to be one of the highlights of the power metal genre in the late ‘90s.

Olaf Thorsen says, “It was a real mix of feelings to play Return To Heaven Denied in it's entirety as it was something which we never did before, not even during the many tours we did back in ’98-‘99! It is even crazier when you think that this was our very first live show with our new line up, but when we saw so many people from different countries singing every single song with us, we just felt that it has all been worth it. Unforgettable.”

Tracklisting:

"Moonlight"

"New Horizons"

"The Night Of Dreams"

"Lady Lost In Time"

"State Of Grace"

"Heaven Denied"

"Thunder"

"Feel"

"Time After Time"

"Falling Rain"

"Die For Freedom"

"In The Shade"

"Falling Rain" video:

"Moonlight" video: