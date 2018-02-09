Italy's LUCKY BASTARDZ Unleash "My Best Enemy" Video

Be The One, released February 8th via Sliptrick Records, is the fourth album from Italian hard rockers Lucky Bastardz. It’s also, by far, their most ambitious. It’s what you might call a “semi-concept album” focused on the themes of inner re-birth.

The video for "My Best Enemy" from Be The One, can be seen below:

The band use “Double-Kick Engine Rock’n’Roll” to describe their musical style, and are known for boundless energy and attitude. Thrash, AOR, hard rock, classic and modern metal are all mixed up to create the group's unique sound. Then there’s the inspiring lyrics, augmented with catchy melodies and choruses. The album also presents the first totally acoustically orchestrated ballad from Lucky Bastardz, in the form of the mournful track "Tear In The Wind".

The artwork for Be The One was created by Tiziano Spigno. The tracks were recorded, mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio (San Marino).

Tracklisting:

"Holy War"

"Shed Your Skin"

"My Best Enemy"

"Match My Rhyme"

"The House By The Sea"

"Not Your Idol"

"Sail Away"

"No One Else But Me"

"Tear In The Wind"

"Be The One"

For further details, visit Luck Bastardz on Facebook.