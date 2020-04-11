Italy's LUNARSEA Release Official Lyric Video For "The Fourth Magnetar" Featuring SOILWORK Vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid

Italian melodic death metal masters Lunarsea have released a new lyric video for "The Fourth Magnetar", featuring Soilwork's Björn “Speed” Strid on vocals! "The Fourth Magnetar" is taken from the band's latest album, Earthling/Terrestre, released last January via Punishment 18 Records.

Watch "The Fourth Magnetar" lyric video below.

Tracklist:

"Light Hearted in an Ergonomic Resin" 
"The Earthling"
"In Expectance" 
"Helical Stalemate" 
"Aqueducts" 
"Humanoid, Mannequinn, Androgyne" 
"Polar Covalent Bond" 
"The Fourth Magnetar" 
"Mi Suthina" 
"p" (Outro)



