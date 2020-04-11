Italy's LUNARSEA Release Official Lyric Video For "The Fourth Magnetar" Featuring SOILWORK Vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid
April 11, 2020, 28 minutes ago
Italian melodic death metal masters Lunarsea have released a new lyric video for "The Fourth Magnetar", featuring Soilwork's Björn “Speed” Strid on vocals! "The Fourth Magnetar" is taken from the band's latest album, Earthling/Terrestre, released last January via Punishment 18 Records.
Watch "The Fourth Magnetar" lyric video below.
Tracklist:
"Light Hearted in an Ergonomic Resin"
"The Earthling"
"In Expectance"
"Helical Stalemate"
"Aqueducts"
"Humanoid, Mannequinn, Androgyne"
"Polar Covalent Bond"
"The Fourth Magnetar"
"Mi Suthina"
"p" (Outro)