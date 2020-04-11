Italy's LUNARSEA Release Official Lyric Video For "The Fourth Magnetar" Featuring SOILWORK Vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid

Italian melodic death metal masters Lunarsea have released a new lyric video for "The Fourth Magnetar", featuring Soilwork's Björn “Speed” Strid on vocals! "The Fourth Magnetar" is taken from the band's latest album, Earthling/Terrestre, released last January via Punishment 18 Records.

Watch "The Fourth Magnetar" lyric video below.

Tracklist:

"Light Hearted in an Ergonomic Resin"

"The Earthling"

"In Expectance"

"Helical Stalemate"

"Aqueducts"

"Humanoid, Mannequinn, Androgyne"

"Polar Covalent Bond"

"The Fourth Magnetar"

"Mi Suthina"

"p" (Outro)