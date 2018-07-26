Italy's MISTHAVEN To Release Debut Album In October; Includes ALTER BRIDGE Cover

Italy's Misthaven will release their debut album, Aces, on October 12th. Fully recorded in Campobasso, and self-produced by the band along with Valerio Amedei, the 10-track album contains a cover of Alter Bridge's "Watch Over You", along with a remake of the already known "Won't Look Back".

Tracklisting:

"The Bless"

"House Of Ades"

"The Chance"

"Sunwarmth"

"Won't Look Back"

"Melted Past"

"In Time"

"On Springs And Hopes"

"Watch Over You" (Alter Bridge cover)

"Here Comes War"