Italy's REVOLUTIO Sign With Inverse Records; New Album Slated For Fall 2018 Release

Inverse Records are proud to announce the signing of Italian post-apocalyptic thrashers, Revolutio. The band will be releasing their new album Vagrant in fall 2018.

Revolutio's music is an evolution of thrash/groove metal infused with post-apocalyptic and introspective elements, and describes the decay of modern age and the rise of a new era of man. The album has been recorded, mixed and mastered at Audiocore Studio (The Modern Age Slavery, Raw Power, Dark Lunacy). A clip from the recording sessions can be seen below. The album artwork has been created by the Russian studio Mayhem Project Design.

Revolutio line-up:

Maurizio Di Timoteo – vocals, rhythm guitars

Luca Barbieri – lead guitars

Francesco Querzé – bass

Davide Pulito – drums

For information and updates on Revolutio check out their official Facebook page here.