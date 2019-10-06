Italy's SCALA MERCALLI Release Official Lyric Video For "The 1000 (Calatafimi Battle)"

On October 2nd, Italian heavy metallers Scala Mercalli released their new video for "The 1000 (Calatafimi Battle)", taken from the album Independence. Watch the video below.

The song is dedicated to the first and most difficult battle that took place on May 15th, 1860, which started the whole expedition, with the purpose of liberating the south of the peninsula from the Bourbon/Austrian oppression. Here 1089 Garibaldi volunteers, together with about 300 Sicilian insurgents, defeated for the first time the Bourbon/Austrian army formed by about 2000 better equipped soldiers.

The band declares: "We want to dedicate this song to all the Sicilians and the volunteers who came from the remaining regions of the peninsula who fought and died together for the dream of a free and united Italy. An example of unity that we believe should be remembered nowadays."

Scala Mercalli released their new album, Independence, on January 25th, 2019 via Alpha Omega Records.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Crossing on the Sea" (from Quarto to Marsala)

"The 1000" (Calatafimi Battle)

"Honest Brigands"

"Be Strong"

"The Last Defence" (Roma-Gianicolo 1849)

"Never Surrender"

"Tolentino 1815"

"White Death"

"Whisper of the Night"

"Anita" (Ana Maria de Jesus Ribeiro da Silva)

"Fratelli d'Italia (Italian Anthem)" feat. Corale Angelico Rosati