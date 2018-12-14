Italy's SCALA MERCALLI To Release New Album In January 2019

Italy's Scala Mercalli have announced their new album, Indipendence, will be out in January 2019 via Alpha Omega Records. It is a concept album

centered on the first part of Italian Risorgimento, from Naple’s Reign ruled by King Murat until Mazzini’s Roman Republic, including episodes on Mille (The Expedition Of The Thousand) and Brigandage, with some of their main characters. The band will wear a new uniform inspired by the units, from north to south, that in the above-mentioned period fought side by side with the people and contributed with hard sacrifices to build Italian nation.

The band about new album:

“This project is about some events we consider of great importance in our country’s history, because they remind us of how important it has been, for a people dominated for years by foreign powers, to fight for ideals of unity and freedom, and reminds also that freedom, in every form, is never a gift but has always to be conquered fighting together. Yesterday as today! This example applies to every people or nation that wants to be truly free!"

More album details will be revealed soon.

