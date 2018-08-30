Italy's TEMPERANCE Release Official Video For "The Last Hope In A World Of Hopes"

Italy's Temperance have released a new single, "The Last Hope In A World Of Hopes", featuring new vocalist Alessia Scolletti. It is taken from their new album, Of Jupiter and Moons. The official video is available below.

In late 2017, Temperance announced the decision to move ahead without singer Chiara Tricarico. Chiara sang on Temperance’s 2014 self-titled debut release up until the latest DVD, Maschere: A Night At The Theater, and together they toured the world extensively.

Tricarico has issued the following statement:

"Dear all, after a show and after almost four years of live and studio activity together, I was told by the guys from Temperance about their decision to change line up, in which I am officially not included anymore. Of course I am sorry to be no more part of a project I have put so much effort and passion in through the years, but I wish them all the best with the new line up.

Feel your power, limitless. Be yourself, not someone else!"

Temperance's tour schedule is currently as follows:

September (with Serenity and Alight)

1 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

2 - Newcastle, UK - Trillians

3 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

4 - Stoke, UK - Eleven

5 - London, UK - Underworld

6 - Grimbsy, UK - Yardbirds

7 - Chapelle, Belgium - Le Cercle

8 - Kufstein, Austtia - Kufa

9 - Monfalcone, Italy - CG

13 - Nice, France - Altherax Music

14 - Bellinzona, Switzerland - Woodstock

15 - Padova, Italy - Teatrò