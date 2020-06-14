Italy's VALGRIND Stream New Song "The Day"

Italian death metal cult Valgrind has unleashed their new track "The Day". The song hails from the band's fourth album, Condemnation, set for international release on July 27th via Memento Mori.

Entering the studio in mid-2019, Valgrind have now arguably delivered their masterwork: Condemnation. Undeniably and 1000% Death Fucking Metal to the core, there's an intangible "something," a never-belabored uniqueness, that now sets these Italians apart from so much stock-standard death metal. For sure, their roots lay in the genre's old school still, but the bits and pieces they pull and recombine are unexpected but most definitely welcome; no particular scene or substyle or specific year is selected, just the focus on strong songwriting and impassioned performance.

Likewise, the lyricism doesn't betray death metal's rigorous boundaries - here, it's the myths of legendary creatures and beasts in various ancient cultures - but Valgrind bring an artful touch to fantastical horror, all of it rolling out of bassist Lupidi's lugubrious throat with commanding clarity. To that, the power-trio's clarity of execution is also a thing of (ugly) beauty, firing off one flowing, furious part after another with seamless construction and solos that are the absolute definition of class. In fact, calling Condemnation "classy death metal" would not be much of a stretch: the songwriting itself is that poignant and powerful, and the production - mixed by Cristiano Copat at KK Recording Studio, and mastered by Damian Herring at Subterranean Watchtower Studios - is perfectly matched, skillfully balancing that clarity with crush.

Giving this album an ever-more-distinctive touch is the cover art, courtesy of Lupidi himself, hereby making Condemnation truly Valgrind's triumph of death!

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"The Curse Of Pegasus Spawn"

"Entangled In A World Below"

"Condemnation"

"Eater Of Hearts"

"The Day"

"Furies"

"Storm Birds Descent"

"Divination - Marked By The Unknown"

"Goddess Of The Salt Sea"

For further details, visit Valgrind on Facebook.