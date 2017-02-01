Italy’s AVELION Sign With Revalve Records; New Album Due In April

Parma, Italy-based modern progressive metallers, Avelion, have signed with Revalve Records. The band’s new album will be released on April 7th.

Avelion aims to overpower genre classification thereby creating a new form: modern metal mixed with progressive influences and melody becomes momentum and expression as a whole which reaches the listener directly.

Stay tuned for more details. Find the band on Facebook.

