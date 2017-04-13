Italy’s BLACK PHANTOM Release “Black Phantom” Lyric Video

April 13, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal black phantom

Italian heavy metallers, Black Phantom, have released a lyric video for “Black Phantom”, a song from their new full-length album, Better Beware!, due for release on May 26th via Punishment 18 Records. The video can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Light Behind The Armour”
“Black Phantom”
“Up Is Down, Black Is White”
“Less Than Zero”
“Firebase Valley Forge”
“From An Is To A Was”
“The Absence”
“Ninth Ring Of Hell”
“The Invisible Man”
“King Of Bottom Feeders”
“Total Eclipse” (Iron Maiden cover)

“Black Phantom” lyric video:

(Photo - Black Phantom Facebook)

