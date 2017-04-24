Italy’s BLACK PHANTOM Streaming New Song “Less Than Zero”
April 24, 2017, an hour ago
Italian heavy metallers, Black Phantom, are streaming the new song “Less Than Zero”, featured on the band’s new full-length album, Better Beware!, due for release on May 26th via Punishment 18 Records. Listen to “Less Than Zero” below.
Tracklisting:
“Light Behind The Armour”
“Black Phantom”
“Up Is Down, Black Is White”
“Less Than Zero”
“Firebase Valley Forge”
“From An Is To A Was”
“The Absence”
“Ninth Ring Of Hell”
“The Invisible Man”
“King Of Bottom Feeders”
“Total Eclipse” (Iron Maiden cover)
“Less Than Zero”:
“Black Phantom” lyric video:
(Photo - Black Phantom Facebook)