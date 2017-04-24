Italy’s BLACK PHANTOM Streaming New Song “Less Than Zero”

Italian heavy metallers, Black Phantom, are streaming the new song “Less Than Zero”, featured on the band’s new full-length album, Better Beware!, due for release on May 26th via Punishment 18 Records. Listen to “Less Than Zero” below.

Tracklisting:

“Light Behind The Armour”

“Black Phantom”

“Up Is Down, Black Is White”

“Less Than Zero”

“Firebase Valley Forge”

“From An Is To A Was”

“The Absence”

“Ninth Ring Of Hell”

“The Invisible Man”

“King Of Bottom Feeders”

“Total Eclipse” (Iron Maiden cover)

“Less Than Zero”:

“Black Phantom” lyric video:

(Photo - Black Phantom Facebook)