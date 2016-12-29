Italy’s CONCRETE JELLŸ To Release Getting Noticed Album In February

Italian hard rock band, Concrete Jellÿ, will release their new album, Getting Noticed, via Sliptrick Records on February 7th.

Concrete Jellÿ were founded in 2014 in Trieste. The forthcoming album, Getting Noticed, was recorded live in the summer of 2016 and the inspiration for the story-line came from the many good (and bad) things experienced during their relentless live activity both offstage and on.

The sound of the album is the result of the different influences within the band members, ranging from the spaciness of 70’s rock to prog rock and everything good in between. Getting Noticed will be available in all the usual formats. More details to follow.