Italy’s DESECRATE Announce New Lineup

The Italian melodic death metallers Desecrate have announced that Edoardo "Irmin" Iacono (Misteyes, Gotland, ex-Black Propaganda) and Gabriele "Hyde" Gilodi (Misteyes, Gotland, ex-Energy Of The Elements) have joined the band as their new vocalist and keyboardist after the long-time members Gabriele Giorgi and Andrea Grillone left the band in 2018.

The band states:

"We immediately got along with Irmin and Hyde and we were impressed by the great professionality and seriousness, in addition to the very high technical skills and qualities.

We start again from where we stopped, anticipating that we wrote a lot of new material in these months and we are looking forward to letting you hear it.”