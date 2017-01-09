Italy’s DOWNFALL Signs With Memorial Records; Punishment For The Infidels Album Out In March
January 9, 2017, an hour ago
Old school thrash/death band, Downfall, have officially joined Memorial Records and will release a new album, Punishment For The Infidels, on March 17th in physical and digital formats.
Mixed and mastered by Adriano Quaranta (Sawthis) at Under Room Studios, the new album is a good mix between old and new generation of thrash metal music, influenced by death metal and punk/hardcore.
The band says: "Punishment For The Infidels shows anger, violence and frustration, resulting from the desire to not be submitted to a society that works for omologation and annihilation".
Punishment For The Infidels tracklisting:
“The Torture”
“Pleasure For Murder”
“Corrupted In Black”
“God's Hand”
“Slaughterism”
“Misanthropic Solution”
“Feeding The Beast”
“Abyss”
“Last Prophecy”
“Mass Homicide”
“Machination Of Revolution”
(Photo - Downfall Facebook)