Italy’s DOWNFALL Signs With Memorial Records; Punishment For The Infidels Album Out In March

Old school thrash/death band, Downfall, have officially joined Memorial Records and will release a new album, Punishment For The Infidels, on March 17th in physical and digital formats.

Mixed and mastered by Adriano Quaranta (Sawthis) at Under Room Studios, the new album is a good mix between old and new generation of thrash metal music, influenced by death metal and punk/hardcore.

The band says: "Punishment For The Infidels shows anger, violence and frustration, resulting from the desire to not be submitted to a society that works for omologation and annihilation".

Punishment For The Infidels tracklisting:

“The Torture”

“Pleasure For Murder”

“Corrupted In Black”

“God's Hand”

“Slaughterism”

“Misanthropic Solution”

“Feeding The Beast”

“Abyss”

“Last Prophecy”

“Mass Homicide”

“Machination Of Revolution”

(Photo - Downfall Facebook)