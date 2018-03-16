Italy’s FALLEN ANGELS Join Sliptrick Records

Italian glam rockers Fallen Angels have joined Sliptrick Records.

Fallen Angels were formed in 2011 from the creative minds of Matthew Ice and Ste Wizard. They started life as a cover band playing a style of rock music that was big in the eighties, glam rock. The band are chiefly influenced by such luminaries as Motley Crue, Poison, Ratt, Europe, Aerosmith and many others. In addition to the style of music, the group have gone to great lengths to revive the true atmosphere of concerts from that period with related costumes and scenography that, over the years, have made this rock genre exciting and captivating. With the entry in 2014 of the new frontman Matty Mannant and the drummer Luke Gyzz, the band delved deeper into their own ‘80s sound and began devoting themselves to writing and performing their own tracks.

Fallen Angels spent 2017 perfecting their first full debut album, Even Priest Knows. This is a record that pays homage to the ‘80s, giving a rebirth to the glam style of music whilst adding an original and versatile touch with different musical nuances. All this without ever abandoning the rock vein that distinguishes it.

Even Priest Knows will be released on April 30th.