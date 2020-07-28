Italy’s FROM THE DEPTH Release “Immortal” Single

Italian power metallers From The Depth are sharing their second single "Immortal" off their second full-length album Moments, set for release on August 28, 2020 via Rockshots Records. The track features guest keyboards by Dave Castro and Oreste Giacomini along with the ending choir vocal line by Alessandro Karabelas.

The band adds:

"This is the song that was the most ‘anticipated’ by fans during our latest live shows and then became a must in every setlist. It’s a real hymn with its solid main riff and keyboard melodies. During the last stages of production, we finalized everything with the choir, recorded with all our vocalist friends, and we got exactly what we were looking for... a majestic arrangement for a solid metal riffing.”

Punchy and aggressive, fans who have been waiting since 2014’s EP Perseverance, are now rewarded with From The Depth's new 10 track album. Entitled Moments, the full length is a series of personal occasions in the band members' lives that they are reliving through their music, from hard times to the anniversary of the group forming.

In the band’s own words: “Moments is a way to celebrate relevant memories and episodes of everyday life while time passes by. Each aspect of the production has been taken care of with extreme attention to detail from song structure to the final master; nothing has been left to chance and we did our best to get out the most from each session during songwriting.”

After years of hard times, they are now fully operational with a killer stable lineup, and with the new partnership with Rockshots Records, From the Depth is ready to show fans what they have been working on. Starting as a power metal cover band with a distinct “melodic mindset”, From The Depth has come a long way since 2008, and the maturity and refinement really show in this new chapter.

Pre-order Moments here.

Tracklisting:

"Immortal"

"Spread Your Fire"

"Ten Years"

"Streets Of Memory"

"Hypnos"

"Forget And Survive"

"Just Ice"

"Missed"

"A Matter Of Time"

"Somewhere"

"Immortal":

"Spread Your Fire" lyric video: