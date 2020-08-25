Italy’s FROM THE DEPTH Release “Somewhere” Single

Italian power metallers From The Depth are sharing their third single "Somewhere" in support of their second full-length album Moments set for release this coming Friday, August 28 via Rockshots Records. The track features guest keyboards by Dave Castro.

The band adds:

"You can call it ‘ballad’ if you want, but we think this song is for sure something more than a usual ballad. It has a special mood and a very emotional melody; we were very moved when we listened to it after recording the vocals with Raffo. Lyrics were written just before the recording session, everything came out so naturally that we almost couldn’t believe what we got at the end. Davide Castro’s keyboards here really go to the next level, astonishing job."

Punchy and aggressive, fans who have been waiting since 2014’s EP Perseverance, are now rewarded with From The Depth's new 10 track album. Entitled Moments, the full length is a series of personal occasions in the band members' lives that they are reliving through their music, from hard times to the anniversary of the group forming.

In the band’s own words: “Moments is a way to celebrate relevant memories and episodes of everyday life while time passes by. Each aspect of the production has been taken care of with extreme attention to detail from song structure to the final master; nothing has been left to chance and we did our best to get out the most from each session during songwriting.”

After years of hard times, they are now fully operational with a killer stable lineup, and with the new partnership with Rockshots Records, From the Depth is ready to show fans what they have been working on. Starting as a power metal cover band with a distinct “melodic mindset”, From The Depth has come a long way since 2008, and the maturity and refinement really show in this new chapter.

Pre-order Moments here.

Tracklisting:

"Immortal"

"Spread Your Fire"

"Ten Years"

"Streets Of Memory"

"Hypnos"

"Forget And Survive"

"Just Ice"

"Missed"

"A Matter Of Time"

"Somewhere"

"Somewhere":

"Immortal":

"Spread Your Fire" lyric video: