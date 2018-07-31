Italy’s HANDFUL OF DUST Announce Cosmopolis Album

Italian metal band Handful Of Dust has announced their new album called Cosmopolis. The new album was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen and featured 11 tracks from death metal till progressive and alternative metal. Two tracks are streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Mind Charade”

“Silent Heart”

“Volcano”

“Dying Sun”

“Settembre”

“No American Dream”

“Cosmopolis”

“Winter Song”

“Ghost Brigade”

“Black Storm”

“Missing Pieces”

“Silent Heart”:

“Cosmopolis”: