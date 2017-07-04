Italy’s INSANE THERAPY Streaming “United We Stand” From Upcoming Fracture Album

Italian deathcore/death metal band, Insane Therapy, are streaming the new track “United We Stand”, from their upcoming second full-length album, Fracture. Listen below.

Insane Therapy has just one simple goal, playing extreme music as loud as possible. Despite being usually labeled as a deathcore band, their music encompasses many aspects of the metal genre. Breakdowns and fast groovy riffs along with gloomy melodies and a massive sound, different types of growl and scream along with fast metrics and parts that get stuck in your head, are the main features that set them apart from other bands.

Their sound stems from both many hours spent in rehearsing and a steady live activity. Their lyrics want to open the mind’s eye of their listeners talking the importance of keeping your own identity in order to not conform to the masses. Insane Therapy addresses many issues that affect our everyday life such as racism, corruption and bigotry.