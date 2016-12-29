Italy’s KILLIN’ KIND Release Dying Earth Album; “The Raven” Music Video Streaming

Italian metallers, Killin’ Kind, have released their new album, Dying Earth. A video for the track “The Raven” can be found below.

Killin’ Kind is a four piece metal ensemble born in Novara, Italy. Singer and guitar player Tito’s leadership since 1996 passes through years of sound development, improved in 1998 by the great cooperation and complementary songwriting of lead guitarist Daniele Genugu (King Wraith, Bejelit). After a lot of stage experience, the debut album, Metal Rage, saw the light in 2008 via Old Ones Records.

The duo continued developing the original sound of KK made of rage, melodies and introspection and, thanks to a new complete lineup with Paolo Laurenti (Necroart, Nevrast) on drums and Dest (Heavenfall, Altjira) on bass. Tito’s raging lead voice is now entwined with Daniele and Dest ones on dark and apocalyptic lyrics.

The band gives birth to melodic thrash metal riffs enriched by complex arrangements focused on harmonized and neoclassical guitar works, polyphonic choirs and a fast, technical drumming. Killin’ Kind’s unique sound can be appreciated at best on their new release, Dying Earth, out now via Underground Symphony.

Tracklisting:

“New Killing Breed”

“The Raven”

“Apep (99942)”

“King Of Terror (Apophis Pt. 1)”

“The Journey (Apophis Pt. 2)”

“The Legacy (Apophis Pt. 3)”

“Raijin” (featuring Dave Linsk)

“Fujin”

“Standing In The Shadows”

“Dying Earth”

“Moonlight Shadow”

“The Raven” video:



Killin’ Kind lineup:

Tito - vocals & guitar

Daniele - guitar & vocals

Dest - bass & vocals

Hammer - drums