Italy’s LAST RITES Reveal Nemesis Album Details

Italy-based thrash/death metal band, Last Rites, have revealed the cover artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming album, Nemesis, scheduled to be released on August 10th in digital format.

Tracklisting:

“Paradox Of Predestination”

“Architecture Of Self-Destruction”

“26.04.86”

“Ancient Spirit”

“Fallen Brother - Glory To The Brave” (outro)

“Human Extinction”

“Realm Of Illusions”

“Souls' Harvest”

Last Rites lineup:

Dave - Vocals, Guitar

Bomber - Guitar

Laccio - Drums

Fens - Bass