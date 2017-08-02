Italy’s LAST RITES Reveal Nemesis Album Details
August 2, 2017, 2 minutes ago
Italy-based thrash/death metal band, Last Rites, have revealed the cover artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming album, Nemesis, scheduled to be released on August 10th in digital format.
Tracklisting:
“Paradox Of Predestination”
“Architecture Of Self-Destruction”
“26.04.86”
“Ancient Spirit”
“Fallen Brother - Glory To The Brave” (outro)
“Human Extinction”
“Realm Of Illusions”
“Souls' Harvest”
Last Rites lineup:
Dave - Vocals, Guitar
Bomber - Guitar
Laccio - Drums
Fens - Bass