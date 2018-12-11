Italy’s MECHANICAL GOD CREATION Sign To Goatmancer Records

Italian death metal act Mechanical God Creation has signed to Goatmancer Records.

The band comments:

"We are very pleased to start this collaboration with the label Goatmancer that after listening to the new album they believed in the band. Talking to them we found out we had the same goals and it was natural for us to find interest in them. We can’t wait to start the work with the label and spread our music all around the world."

Their third album, The New Chapter, will be released in 2019.