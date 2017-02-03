Italy’s RHINO Release “Grey” Music Video
February 3, 2017, 43 minutes ago
Italian stoner rockers, Rhino, have released a video for “Grey”, a track their new album, The Law Of Purity, out via Argonauta Records on February 13th..
Rhino blend elements of 70’s and 80’s hard rock, filtered by a fascination for 90’s desert stoner rock and the sulphurous influence of Etna volcano. The Law Of Purity is a monolithic fuzzy machine blended with psychedelic atmosphere, for a journey into lunar landscape, black ash bursts and extended mirages.
Tracklisting:
“Intro”
“The Law Of Purity”
“Bursting Out”
“Grey”
“Nuclear Space”
“Eat My Dust”
“Nine Months”
“A.&B. Brown”
“Cock Of Dog”
“I See The Monsters”
“Grey” video:
“The Law Of Purity”: