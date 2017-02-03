Italy’s RHINO Release “Grey” Music Video

Italian stoner rockers, Rhino, have released a video for “Grey”, a track their new album, The Law Of Purity, out via Argonauta Records on February 13th..

Rhino blend elements of 70’s and 80’s hard rock, filtered by a fascination for 90’s desert stoner rock and the sulphurous influence of Etna volcano. The Law Of Purity is a monolithic fuzzy machine blended with psychedelic atmosphere, for a journey into lunar landscape, black ash bursts and extended mirages.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“The Law Of Purity”

“Bursting Out”

“Grey”

“Nuclear Space”

“Eat My Dust”

“Nine Months”

“A.&B. Brown”

“Cock Of Dog”

“I See The Monsters”

“Grey” video:

“The Law Of Purity”: