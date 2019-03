Italy’s S91 Premier "Saint Patrick" Music Video

Italian power/prog metal band, S91, have released a video for "Saint Patrick", a track from the band's sophomore album, Along The Sacred Path, out March 22 via Rockshots Records. Order the album here, and watch the new video below.

Tracklisting:

"Constantine The Great"

"Saint Patrick"

"Pope Gregory I"

"Olaf II Haraldsson"

"Godfrey Of Bouillon"

"Joan Of Arc"

"Martin Luther"

"John Williams"

"Dietrich Bonhoeffer"

"Saint Patrick" video:

S91 are:

Maria "Marì" Londino: lead vocals

Francesco "Franz" Romeggini: guitars, lead/backing vocals

Giacomo "Jack" Manfredi: bass

Francesco "Frank" Londino: keyboards

Giacomo "Giachi" Mezzetti: drums and percussions, lead/backing vocals