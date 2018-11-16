Italy’s S91 Sign With Rockshots Records; New Album Out Spring 2019

Italy's power/prog metal band S91 has inked a worldwide record deal with Rockshots Records for the release of their sophomore album coming out in early 2019.

Their debut album Behold The Mankind was released in 2016, and was a concept album about human history in a Christian approach. S91's style is in the wake of a coordinated progressive-metal with symphonic influences, led by the warm and strong voice of Maria Londino standing above. The album was produced by Cristiano Bertocchi (Labyrinth, Vision Divine, Wind Rose) and mastered by Simone Mularoni (Domination Studios), and was very well welcomed by critics and audience allowing the band to play shows in Italy and abroad, including a performance at the latest edition of "Elements Of Rock", the largest Christian metal festival in Europe.

Currently the band is in studio to define the final details of the sophomore album, a new and exciting concept album coming out in early 2019 with a worldwide release and distribution by Rockshots Records.

S91 are:

Maria "Marì" Londino: lead vocals

Francesco "Franz" Romeggini: guitars, lead/backing vocals

Giacomo "Jack" Manfredi: bass

Francesco "Frank" Londino: keyboards

Giacomo "Giachi" Mezzetti: drums and percussions, lead/backing vocals