Italy’s SIGN OF THE JACKAL Sign With Wax Maniax For Release Of Breaking The Spell Album

Molten wax for metal maniax. In short time Wax Maniax has earned a reputation among die- hard fans and record collectors alike for its comprehensive, archival precision in reissuing the revered works by some of metal’s foremost underground torchbearers - however, today Wax Maniax has announced that old school will become new school with the signing of Sign Of The Jackal. The Italian based, female fronted metal powerhouse is teaming up with Wax Maniax to release their second full-length album, Breaking the Spell, on May 25th.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Regan”

“Night Curse”

“Class Of 1999”

“Mark Of The Beast”

“Heavy Rocker”

Side B

“Nightmare”

“Terror At The Metropol”

“Beyond The Door”

“Headbangers”