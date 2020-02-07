IVANHOE Announce Blood And Gold Album

Progressive metallers Ivanhoe are going to release their new album, Blood And Gold, on March 20 via Massacre Records.

The album was mixed and mastered by Andy Horn at The Red Room Studio. Thilo "Minz" Meyer is responsible for the album's artwork design.

Compared to previous releases, Blood And Gold features catchier, but also shorter and more compact songs. Even though guitars are placed more prominent, Blood And Gol" still has Ivanhoe written all over it.

(Photo by: Christian Fischer Pictures)