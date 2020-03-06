IVANHOE Streaming New Lyric Video “Broken Mirror”

Progressive metallers Ivanhoe are going to release their new album, Blood And Gold, on March 20 via Massacre Records. Second single, "Broken Mirror", is streaming below. Find preorders at this location.

The album was mixed and mastered by Andy Horn at The Red Room Studio. Thilo "Minz" Meyer is responsible for the album's artwork design.

Compared to previous releases, Blood And Gold features catchier, but also shorter and more compact songs. Even though guitars are placed more prominent, Blood And Gol" still has Ivanhoe written all over it.

Tracklisting:

“Midnight Bite”

“Broken Mirror”

“Fe Infinita”

“Blood And Gold”

“Martyrium”

“If I Never Sing Another Song”

“Solace”

“Shadow Play”

“Perfect Tragedy”

"Broken Mirror" lyric video:

“Midnight Bite” video:

(Photo by: Christian Fischer Pictures)