IVORY KNIGHT Release Lyric Video For New Song "Fight"

Canadian metallers, Ivory Knight, have released an official lyric video for "Fight", a song from their upcoming Unity album, due in February. Watch the video below.

The veteran quartet features the fretboard wizardry of guitarist Rob Gravelle and the distinct, soaring, powerful vocals of John Perinbam, backed by the crushing rhythm section of bassist Steve Mercer and powerhouse drummer George Nesrallah.

Ivory Knight was formed in 1987 by singer John Perinbam and ex-Annihilator drummer Paul Malek, and has received accolades from critics and fans alike throughout the world including Greece, Germany, France, Japan, Argentina, Italy, Sweden, the US, and Canada. The band’s second full-length album, titled Unconscience,, was released in January 2005. The CD was mixed and mastered by Jeff Waters of Annihilator. In 2007, frontman John Perinbam issued a solo album called Knightfall, which was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Waters and also featured songwriting and guitar work from Ivory Knight’s Rob Gravelle.

In issue #92 of Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles magazine, we listed the band among the great Canadian Metal acts alongside bands like Rush, Annihilator, Voivod, Anvil, Exciter, and others. The Temple Of Metal in Greece called the band “Canada’s best kept secret”. US-based Indie-Music.com said this band is “good enough to have a mainstream appeal similar to that of Priest, Sabbath, Megadeth, or Metallica!”

Ivory Knight continues to bring its energetic live performances and has shared the stage with many great acts including Sacrifice, Sonata Arctica, Sword, and Blackstar (featuring John Ricci and Jacques Belanger of Exciter).