IVORY KNIGHT To Release Unity Album In February; CD Release Show Confirmed

Ivory Knight have announced the February release of its latest album, Unity. A CD Release concert has been confirmed for February 9th at Ottawa’s Brass Monkey. Also appearing on the bill are Ottawa-based metal veterans Innerpiece along with Ruckus and EDJ.

Ivory Knight is a Canadian band which features the fretboard wizardry of guitarist Rob Gravelle and the distinct, soaring, powerful vocals of John Perinbam, backed by the crushing rhythm section of bassist Steve Mercer and powerhouse drummer George Nesrallah. The band has already released two well-received CDs, Up From The Ashes and Unconscience, which continue to sell today.

Unity contains 9 tracks, each of which highlights the catchy songwriting and strong vocal and instrumental performances that fans have come to expect from the band. The songs range from rip-your-head-off metal ("Rejected") to catchy metal-infused hard rock ("A Million Miles Away") to the lush harmonies of the album’s lone ballad ("A Winters Day") and everything in between.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Rejected"

"A Million Miles Away"

"Fight"

"Behind These Eyes"

"Reign of Fear"

"Conman"

"A Winters Day"

"Waiting for Tomorrow"

"Fight" lyric video:

Ivory Knight was formed in 1987 by singer John Perinbam and ex-Annihilator drummer Paul Malek, and has received accolades from critics and fans alike throughout the world including Greece, Germany, France, Japan, Argentina, Italy, Sweden, the US, and Canada. The band’s second full-length album, titled Unconscience, was released in January 2005. The CD was mixed and mastered by Jeff Waters of Annihilator. In 2007, frontman John Perinbam issued a solo album called Knightfall, which was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Waters and also featured songwriting and guitar work from Ivory Knight’s Rob Gravelle. Ivory Knight continues to bring its energetic live performances and has shared the stage with many great acts including Sacrifice, Sonata Arctica, Sword, and Blackstar (featuring John Ricci and Jacques Belanger of Exciter).