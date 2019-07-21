IVORY TOWER Reveal Cover Artwork For New Album; Release Date Confirmed

Modern progressive metal band, Ivory Tower, has signed with Massacre Records. The upcoming album Stronger, to be released later this year, will feature 12 progressive power metal gems, custom written for new vocalist Dirk Meyer. The songs are going to cover the spectrum from traditional to modern, and from ballad as well as instrumental to in-your-face metal and will leave nothing to be desired.

The album cover artwork can be viewed below. The release is slated for August 23rd.

Ivory Tower exists since 1996 and has released four albums so far. They also played live with bands like Motörhead, Edguy, Fates Warning, Doro, Korpiklaani, Pyramaze, Candlemass and Girlschool.

Upcoming live dates:

July

26 - Holzbunge, Germany - Woodbunge Festival

October

11 - Kiel, Germany - Die Pumpe (Kick Ass Metal Fest VI)

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Astra Stube

19 - Darmstadt, Germany - Oetinger Villa (Metal Up Your Life Festival)

November

8 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

(Photo - Sebastian Kramer)