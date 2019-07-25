IVORY TOWER Streaming New Single "Loser"

Modern progressive metal band, Ivory Tower, has released its new digital single, "Loser". You can listen to via the YouTube clip below, or via the streaming platform of your choice. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, Stronger, to be released on August 23 via Massacre Records.

Stronger features 12 powerful progressive metal gems, custom written for the new vocalist Dirk Meyer. The songs cover the spectrum from traditional to modern, and from ballad as well instrumental to in-your-face metal, thus leaving nothing to be desired!

You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Offer"

"Loser"

"End Transmission"

"Money"

"In Me"

"Slave"

"Strong"

"Flight Of The Dragon"

"Life Will Fade"

"Passing"

"The Wolves You've Let In"

"One Day"

"Loser":

Upcoming live dates:

July

26 - Holzbunge, Germany - Woodbunge Festival

October

11 - Kiel, Germany - Die Pumpe (Kick Ass Metal Fest VI)

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Astra Stube

19 - Darmstadt, Germany - Oetinger Villa (Metal Up Your Life Festival)

November

8 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

(Photo - Sebastian Kramer)