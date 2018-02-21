IZEGRIM Announce Beheaded By Trust EP

Dutch death thrash ragers Izegrim are releasing a brand new EP entitled Beheaded By Trust on March 23rd. The four stunning tracks were recorded, mixed and mastered at Kohlekeller Studio (Aborted, Benighted) in December 2017. The cover artwork came courtesy of Kirill Semenov.

Izegrim's Jeroen comments: "A different studio, concept and a fresh approach on songwriting; this Digipak EP marks a new beginning for us! It will be launched as an old-school DIY-release: straight from us to the fans! However, this absolutely doesn’t mean that we have ended the collaboration with Listenable Records. On the contrary, it is just a taste of great things to come."

Beheaded By Trust is the follow-up to 2016’s The Ferryman’s End, which saw the band touring and sharing stages with the likes of Flotsam & Jetsam, Kreator, Annihilator, Onslaught and more.

Tracklisting:

“Beheaded By Trust”

“Stain In The Bloodline”

“Retraumatized”

“Warmonger II”