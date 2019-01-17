IZEGRIM Release "Retraumatized" Music Video

Dutch death thrashers, Izegrim, have released a video for "Retraumatized", a track from the band's Beheaded By Trust EP, released last year.

Says the band: "From preparations, to soundcheck and our gig at the prestigious sold out Eindhoven Metal Meeting festival: it's all packed into our latest videoclip. No expensive props, no blue screens, no storyline or silly choreography. This is 100% Izegrim at its best!"

Watch the video below.

Beheaded By Trust EP tracklisting:

“Beheaded By Trust”

“Stain In The Bloodline”

“Retraumatized”

“Warmonger II”

“Retraumatized” video:

"Beheaded By Trust" lyric video: