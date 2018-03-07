IZEGRIM Reveal “Beheaded By Trust” Lyric Video

Dutch death thrash ragers Izegrim are releasing a brand new EP entitled Beheaded By Trust on March 23rd. The four stunning tracks were recorded, mixed and mastered at Kohlekeller Studio (Aborted, Benighted) in December 2017. The cover artwork came courtesy of Kirill Semenov. A lyric video for the title track is streaming below.

Izegrim's Marloes comments: "This title-track of our new EP is all about violating the trust of a friend in the most brutal way you can imagine. In terms of vocals I tried to crawl inside the skin of someone that got betrayed and raped by a friend. These were the most intense studio-sessions I've ever experienced!"

Beheaded By Trust is the follow-up to 2016’s The Ferryman’s End, which saw the band touring and sharing stages with the likes of Flotsam & Jetsam, Kreator, Annihilator, Onslaught and more.

Tracklisting:

“Beheaded By Trust”

“Stain In The Bloodline”

“Retraumatized”

“Warmonger II”

"Beheaded By Trust" lyric video: