IZENGARD Signs With Massacre Records

UK-based symphonic/classic rock band, Izengard, has signed with Massacre Records. All band members are experienced musicians which were already involved in numerous projects before Izengard came to existence.

Their album, Angel Heart, is going to be released later this year, but the band is already in the process of writing their new material!

Izengard are vocalist Ian Ainsworth, guitarist Den Tietze, keyboardist Alison Fowler-Tietze, bassist Russ Vaughan and drummer Gary Reece.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Burton-Upon-Trent, UK - Marstons Club (Fecked Up Again 2019)

24 - Stoke-On-Trent, UK - Ran Ales Brewery

November

22 - Stoke-On-Trent, UK - Eleven Club

(Photo - Gary Reece Photography)