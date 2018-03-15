IZZY STRADLIN AND THE JU JU HOUNDS Drummer CHARLIE QUINTANA Passes Away At Age 56

Drummer Charlie Quintana (pictured above), who played with Cracker, Social Distortion, and on the first solo album from Guns N' Roses rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin - Izzy Stradlin And The Ju Ju Hounds, has died at the age of 56, reports Gil Kaufman of Billboard. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Izzy Stradlin tweeted: "Condolences to Charlie Quintana's family, friends and fans. Charlie Quintana was a great drummer and band mate in the 92 era Ju Ju Hounds. Charlie Quintana had an extremely well developed sense of humor and his contributions to music as a percussionist are vast."

Learn more at this location.

"Shuffle It All" from Izzy Stradlin And The Ju Ju Hounds, featuring Charlie Quintana on drums: