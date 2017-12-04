J.B.O. To Release Deutsche Vita Album In March; Tour Dates Announced

J.B.O., the founders of comedy metal, return with their 12th studio album Deutsche Vita on March 30th via AFM Records.

For more than two decades, J.B.O. have withstood genre trends like grunge, pagan metal, metalcore, nu metal or whatever else they are called. Nowadays they are as successful as ever - even in places which many wouldn’t expect. J.B.O. works perfectly at big metal festivals as well as local scene bars, beer tents, at the Spring-Break-Event, the mainstream music open air or anywhere else - their comedy metal is still absolutely unique.

The tour starts on March 31st and J.B.O. have also just confirmed their first summer festival appearance at the Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany.

Tour dates:

March

31 - Dillingen, Germany - Lokschuppen

April

6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

7 - Glauchau, Germany - Alte Spinnerei

13 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

14 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

21 - Dresden, Germany - Reithalle

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

28 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

May

4 - Fulda, Germany - Kreuz

5 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk