J.B.O. To Release Deutsche Vita Album In March; Tour Dates Announced
December 4, 2017, 30 minutes ago
J.B.O., the founders of comedy metal, return with their 12th studio album Deutsche Vita on March 30th via AFM Records.
For more than two decades, J.B.O. have withstood genre trends like grunge, pagan metal, metalcore, nu metal or whatever else they are called. Nowadays they are as successful as ever - even in places which many wouldn’t expect. J.B.O. works perfectly at big metal festivals as well as local scene bars, beer tents, at the Spring-Break-Event, the mainstream music open air or anywhere else - their comedy metal is still absolutely unique.
The tour starts on March 31st and J.B.O. have also just confirmed their first summer festival appearance at the Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany.
Tour dates:
March
31 - Dillingen, Germany - Lokschuppen
April
6 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
7 - Glauchau, Germany - Alte Spinnerei
13 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
14 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA
20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
21 - Dresden, Germany - Reithalle
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
28 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
May
4 - Fulda, Germany - Kreuz
5 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk