JACK BLADES - “All These Years Later And NIGHT RANGER Is Still Rocking Harder Than Ever”; Audio

Night Ranger bassist/vocalist Jack Blades sat down with The Rock Brigade Podcast’s Jeb Wright and James Rozell to discuss their new album Don’t Let Up and more.

In regards to the band’s longevity, Blades states: “All of these years later and Night Ranger is still rocking harder than ever and having a blast on stage. We never would have dreamed 35 years later, we’d be 60 and playing in Night Ranger.”

Listen to the interview below:

Night Ranger released their new album, Don’t Let Up, on March 24th. The album is available in both a standard edition and a deluxe edition (featuring bonus track and bonus DVD - physical format only).

Don’t Let Up tracklisting:

“Somehow Someway”

“Running Out Of Time”

“Truth”

“Day And Night” *

“Don't Let Up”

“(Won't Be Your) Fool Again”

“Say What You Want”

“We Can Work It Out”

“Comfort Me”

“Jamie”

“Nothing Left Of Yesterday”

* Bonus audio track on Deluxe Edition

“Truth”:

“Comfort Me”:

“Don't Let Up”:

“Somehow Someway”: